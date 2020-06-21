BlockStamp (BST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $452.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003614 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,943,832 coins and its circulating supply is 26,400,866 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

