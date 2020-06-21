Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Saturday.

WIFI stock remained flat at $$13.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,260. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $578.06 million, a PE ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,978,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

