Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 539,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.