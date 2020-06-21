BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,935.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $24,935.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,176,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,145,476 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

