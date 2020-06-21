BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 709,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 74.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

