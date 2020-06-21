Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in June

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

