Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 4,903,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

