Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 16,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 44.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 272,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 293,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 5,404,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

