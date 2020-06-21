Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 6,041,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 804,954 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $12,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 636,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

