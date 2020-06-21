Brokerages Anticipate Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennedy-Wilson.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

