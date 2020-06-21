Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 2,246,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Newmark Group by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

