Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%.

PUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,727. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $413.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

In related news, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $92,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $83,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $1,064,720. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

