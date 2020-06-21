Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,806. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

