Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

HOLI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 840,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,517. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

