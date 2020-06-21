Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Horizon Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,101 shares of company stock worth $17,073,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after acquiring an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,834,000 after acquiring an additional 275,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 4,499,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.