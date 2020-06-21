Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 541,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.64. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 112.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

