Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target at $4.90

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. CIBC cut shares of AGF Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock remained flat at $$3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.