Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $39.33

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after purchasing an additional 196,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2,731.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

