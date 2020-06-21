Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $30.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 731,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,912. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 230,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

