Brokerages Set Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $7.88

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 177,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Finke bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $276,678. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barings BDC by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.