Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target at $51.29

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of DLMAF remained flat at $$34.28 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

