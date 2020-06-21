Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $29.78

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 10,574,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

