Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 173.50

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.50 ($2.21).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.63) price objective (down from GBX 235 ($2.99)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MRO stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.75 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 17,758,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($3.94).

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($18,174.88). Also, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($25,467.74).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.