Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $149.63

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.26. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.