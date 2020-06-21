Brokerages Set Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Target Price at $7.15

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

OTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Otonomy from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 214,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

