Brokerages Set Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $47.19

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 9,067,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122,743 shares of company stock valued at $208,180,863 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peloton by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Peloton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

