Brokerages Set Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) PT at $22.00

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 71,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

