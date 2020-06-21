Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,179. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

