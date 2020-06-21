Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Short Interest Update

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NYSE:BF.B traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.75. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $72.85.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BF.B shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

