BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 558,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,570. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. AXA bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,446 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 134.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $181,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.