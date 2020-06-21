BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 558,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,570. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. AXA bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,446 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 134.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 81,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $181,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

