Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 1,617,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its stake in Brunswick by 224.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 28.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

