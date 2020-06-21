BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 190 ($2.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BT Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

