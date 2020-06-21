Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVGW stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 155,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVGW. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after buying an additional 160,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

