California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 13,990,000 shares. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CRC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 8,668,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. California Resources has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

