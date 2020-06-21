Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.84. Camden National reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. 164,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Camden National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

