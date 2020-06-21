Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 665,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.25. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.