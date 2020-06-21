Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $34.45. 458,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,361. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

