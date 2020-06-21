Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $67,198.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111900 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

