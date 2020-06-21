Centurion Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,249.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centurion Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

