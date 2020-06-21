ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 14.9% in June

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 458,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

