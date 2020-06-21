Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,644. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

