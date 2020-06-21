Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 6,793,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

