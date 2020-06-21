Citigroup Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $150.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. 6,487,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

