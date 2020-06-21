Citigroup Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $165.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Shares of Deere & Company stock remained flat at $$154.87 on Thursday. 2,046,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,915. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

