Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after acquiring an additional 438,753 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 66.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,035,575 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 814,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,113,000 after acquiring an additional 125,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $144.60. 2,916,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.