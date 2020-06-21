Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.28. 435,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,551. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $584.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.