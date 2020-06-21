CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNFinance an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNF. initiated coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE CNF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548. The company has a quick ratio of 650.08, a current ratio of 650.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $274.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.