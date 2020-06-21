CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,197,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.61. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

