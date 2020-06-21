Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 687,300 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.
In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,143 shares in the company, valued at $336,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $78,693. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 66,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,091. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.