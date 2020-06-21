Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 687,300 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,143 shares in the company, valued at $336,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $78,693. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 66,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,091. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

