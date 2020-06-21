Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 5,365,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

